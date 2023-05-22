iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.02

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 158520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.