iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.02

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 158520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
