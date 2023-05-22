iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.54

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 923073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,542,000.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

