iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 8th Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $421.11. 1,256,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

