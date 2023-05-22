iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 340.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,346,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,488,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,636,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,831,000 after acquiring an additional 905,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 813,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

