Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1489 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

KBWY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. 58,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,784. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.