Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.43. 7,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,780. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 471,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

