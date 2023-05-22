Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. 41,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,510,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

