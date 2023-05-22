Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BSCW)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCWGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. 41,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,510,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.