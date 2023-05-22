Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,052. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

