Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

