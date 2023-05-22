Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. 317,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

