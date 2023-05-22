Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. 317,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.