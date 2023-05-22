International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.63. 1,645,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

