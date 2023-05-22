Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WRLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 42,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,567. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $150.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $701.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

