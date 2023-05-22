Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 443,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,044,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

