Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells 23,084 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,967,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,377,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $318.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.80 and a 200-day moving average of $214.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.02 billion, a PE ratio of 178.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

