Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires £60,360 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £60,360 ($75,610.67).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($60,879.37).

On Saturday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey acquired 50,079 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £182,287.56 ($228,344.68).

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 501 ($6.28) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 486.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.49). The firm has a market cap of £824.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -6,444.44%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 595 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

