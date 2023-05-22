Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £146.40 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 915 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($183.39).
Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 18th, Simon Litherland acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($189.74).
- On Monday, February 20th, Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 819 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($184.67).
Britvic Stock Down 0.7 %
BVIC stock opened at GBX 913 ($11.44) on Monday. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($11.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,722.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 898.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.06.
Britvic Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.52) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 933 ($11.69).
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.