Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) VP Matthew E. Fedders acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 41,376 shares in the company, valued at $686,841.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 457,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $34.00.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

