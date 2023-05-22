Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IMH opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

