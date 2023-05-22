Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.
Immunic Stock Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunic (IMUX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.