Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Immunic Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.81). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunic by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Further Reading

