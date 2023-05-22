IDT (NYSE:IDT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,000. The firm has a market cap of $862.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,521 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

