IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IEX. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.21. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IDEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in IDEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 26.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

