Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $514.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,705. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a twelve month low of $418.70 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

