HRT Financial LP Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $89,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.42. 8,299,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,181,025. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

