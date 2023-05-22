Hop Protocol One Day Volume Hits $507,117.78 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $507,117.78 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

