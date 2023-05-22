Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -191.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hooker Furnishings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 138,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 334,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. engages in the design, market, and import of wooden and metal furniture, leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. It operates its business through the following business segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other.

