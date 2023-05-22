Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently -191.30%.
Hooker Furnishings Corp. engages in the design, market, and import of wooden and metal furniture, leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. It operates its business through the following business segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other.
