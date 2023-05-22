Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.12. The company had a trading volume of 569,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

