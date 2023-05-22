Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,915 ($23.99).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($18.04) to GBX 1,740 ($21.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,950 ($24.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($26.06) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

HIK opened at GBX 1,838.50 ($23.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,725.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,915.50 ($23.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,771.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,664.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 6,865.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

