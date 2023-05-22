Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 219,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $75.47.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 58.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after buying an additional 2,263,252 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $86,847,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 23,692.4% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after buying an additional 1,048,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

