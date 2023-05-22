Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

