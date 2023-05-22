Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 177,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

