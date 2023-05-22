Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.36 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00018218 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $177.36 million and approximately $178,846.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.87199073 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $174,678.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

