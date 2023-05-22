Heritage Trust Co Sells 896 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.96. The company had a trading volume of 502,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.18. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.