Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Heineken in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. Heineken has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Heineken Increases Dividend

About Heineken

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5385 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.