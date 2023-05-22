Head-To-Head Contrast: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liquid Media Group and Sapiens International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sapiens International 2 0 3 0 2.20

Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%. Given Sapiens International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $770,000.00 4.49 -$12.78 million ($0.72) -0.25 Sapiens International $474.74 million 2.80 $52.60 million $0.95 25.40

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Sapiens International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group. Liquid Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -265.21% -179.48% -89.07% Sapiens International 10.97% 16.16% 9.72%

Risk & Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Liquid Media Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

(Get Rating)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.