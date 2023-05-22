Head to Head Analysis: Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konami and Upland Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Upland Software $317.30 million 0.32 -$68.41 million ($5.87) -0.54

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Upland Software -58.81% 10.22% 2.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Upland Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Upland Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Konami and Upland Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 1 0 0 0 1.00 Upland Software 0 6 1 0 2.14

Upland Software has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 224.37%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Konami.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

