HC Wainwright Trims Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Target Price to $6.00

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 21.9 %

ARQQ stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

