Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Hits $18.87 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $18.87 million and $8.97 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $27.71 or 0.00103439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

