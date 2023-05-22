GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $29.57 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $29.57 million and approximately $547.14 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003356 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003095 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.