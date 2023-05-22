Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.75

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 1526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

