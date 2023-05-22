Granby Capital Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Builders FirstSource accounts for 1.2% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 740,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,383. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

