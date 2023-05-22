Granby Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Granby Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for 2.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of California Resources worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in California Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,923,000 after purchasing an additional 182,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter.

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.92. 337,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,141. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

