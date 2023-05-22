Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $603,646.68 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $603,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,340,792.70.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $57.62. 144,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,314. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,781,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

