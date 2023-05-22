Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GDHG) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 22nd

Golden Heaven Group’s (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 22nd. Golden Heaven Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its IPO on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Golden Heaven Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

Golden Heaven Group stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.23.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. manages and operates properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary recreational facilities. The parks provide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances and high-tech facilities.

