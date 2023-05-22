Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $300.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

