Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.44.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.29. 311,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.89. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

