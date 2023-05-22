Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.95

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 667210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 5,862,664 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,735,000. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the period.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.