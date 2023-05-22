Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.36

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 564241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.