Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLBE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.94. 2,585,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Global-e Online has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 376,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,572 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $33,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.