Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLBE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Global-e Online Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.94. 2,585,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Global-e Online has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 376,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,572 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $33,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
