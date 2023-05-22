Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Global-e Online Trading Down 3.6 %

GLBE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,927. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 54,709 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

