Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. 68,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,609. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $440.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Investment

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.